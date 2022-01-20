Watch
UK operating on a Two-Hour Delay Thursday

University Of Kentucky Cancels Classes For Wednesday
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 06:27:27-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In-person classes at the University of Kentucky will be operating on a Two-Hour Delay Thursday.

According to a tweet from the school, online classes and plan B/designated employees will be on a regular schedule Thursday.

The hospital and UK clinics are open.

Join the big Blue Nation!

