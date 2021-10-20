UK Police found liquor violation at Farmhouse, same time as death investigation of teen

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky Police issued a liquor law violation at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 18, to the Farmhouse Fraternity house - the same time the death investigation is listed for an 18-year-old found unresponsive.

The citation is listed as a violation for "person aged 18-20 in possession of alcohol (20 counts); alcohol intoxication."

According to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton, this means 20 individuals had access to the room where the alcohol was found.

Under federal law, institutions like UK are required to report specified crimes statistics on college campuses.

Blanton says UK police were primarily focused on the call about the unresponsive individual - who has since been identified as Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, but since they found signs of alleged alcohol possession and intoxication, they reported it.

The liquor law violation will be turned over to the UK Office of Student Conduct.