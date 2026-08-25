At least 3 electric scooters stolen from bike racks near UK residence halls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — University of Kentucky police are investigating a series of electric scooter thefts reported near campus residence halls over the weekend.

According to a UK Police Department crime bulletin issued Tuesday, at least three electric scooters were reported stolen from bike racks along Sports Center Drive between Aug. 22 and Aug. 24.

Police are working to identify potential suspects connected to the thefts and are asking anyone with information to contact UKPD at 859-257-8573.

While the reported thefts occurred along Sports Center Drive, university officials are reminding students, faculty and staff to properly secure electric scooters and bicycles anywhere on campus.

UK Police recommends using high-quality U-locks to secure bikes and scooters to designated campus bike racks, noting that cable locks provide less protection against theft. Officials also encourage riders to record their serial numbers and register their bicycles through UK Transportation Services' free permit program.

The university is urging community members to report stolen property and suspicious activity immediately. Tips can be submitted through the SafeZone app or by calling UKPD.