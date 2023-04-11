UK Pres. Capilouto: Three Louisville shooting victims had ties to University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three victims who died in Monday's mass shooting in Louisville had ties to the University of Kentucky.

In a statement, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto addressed students and the community.

Pres. Capilouto said two of the victims, Tommy Elliot and Jim Tutt, were UK graduates in the early 1980s.

Another victim, Deana Eckert, attended the university as well.

"They were members of our community and are forever part of the extended UK family," said Pres. Capilouto. "I think of our community in much the same way. We are bound together, no matter what year we graduated, where we work or where we live, by the shared identity of being members of this Wildcat family."

The University of Kentucky also said it reached out to more than 4,000 students who are originally from Louisville and offered resources and support.

"We have some 30,000 from the Louisville area who are UK alumni as well as staff members in our extension offices and in other capacities. We are here for all of them. We must remind each other that there is never a wrong time to ask for help," said Pres. Capilouto.

