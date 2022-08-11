UK student hand delivering relief to flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — When Kassidy Stumbo woke up two weeks ago, she started the morning looking at social media.

She immediately saw the devastation unfolding from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

There's one word that comes to mind to encapsulate how she felt at that moment.

“Honestly heartbreaking. I feel like that’s the only word that even comes close to describing it," Stumbo said.

"I got on Facebook and immediately saw people posting and asking if anyone had heard from their loved ones or asking if anyone had a boat that could come get them. It tore me up immediately and I knew I wanted to do whatever I could to help.”

By that first night after the floods, Stumbo and her family were already on the move to do their part to help.

Kassidy and her parents have made several trips to flood zones to bring supplies to people in need.

The desire to give back is in part because Kassidy has family in Floyd County, who are thankfully all okay.

“My dad has taken several trips. We’ve had family friends with trailers that have helped out and taken time out of their day drive things up. We’ve had a lot of help," Stumbo said.

Kassidy was quick to give credit to the Lexington community for helping her collect supplies.

She's been active on social media about her efforts which has gained traction as she's been on the road day after day.

People have left supplies at her doorstep and even shown their support in the store as she's buying items to fill up the car.

“I was in Costco about to check out and the manager I guess could tell what I was doing. He came up and offered me a $500 gift card," Stumbo said.

"People have been so unbelievably kind. Out of everything, I feel like that’s the one positive of this, seeing how many people are willing to help.”

Kassidy sees these road trips to provide some relief are the very least she can do and is appreciative of everyone who has and will give to help her efforts.

"So many of them will say it’s only $10 or I can’t do much but $10 can buy two cases of water. I think seeing people even if they don’t have much to give still being willing to give is really inspiring," Stumbo said.