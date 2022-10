LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky confirmed that a UK student was among those killed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea.

Anne Gieske, a nursing student from Northern Kentucky, was among more than 150 people who died.

The gathering was reported to have at least 100,000 people and at some point, the crowd surged and began to turn into a crush of people.

Gieske was a junior who was studying abroad this semester in South Korea.