UK students and Lexington organization host annual Christmas parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds attended a Christmas parade in downtown Lexington on Saturday that was organized by University of Kentucky students and the Downtown Lexington Partnership.

The parade was filled with bands, floats, and more. Attendees were able to take part in events before, during, and after the parade, and Santa Claus himself even made an appearance. Some team members from LEX 18 were also part of the parade.

The parade started at 11 a.m. and went through town from Midland Avenue to Mill Street. and some team members from LEX 18 were also part of the parade.

The students who worked to make this parade a success are part of the University's College of Communication and Information Event Planning.

