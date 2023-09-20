UK students to host Maui benefit concert Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX) — University of Kentucky students are hosting a benefit concert for the people of Maui this Sunday at 6 p.m.

It’s part of a class connected to the College of Fine Arts Creative Arts Living Learning Program.

The concert, which will be held at the Singletary Recital Hall, will be free to attend, but people will be encouraged to donate.

It will feature more than just music, other elements include a silent auction. One student said they are working on a digital illustration that will help teach people about the island.

Many of the performances will include either Hawaiian music or be written by Hawaiians. Two groups originally from Hawaii will dance the Hula.

Through the class, students have learned about Hawaii.

Some of the students in the class, like Max Maxwell, have Hawaiian roots. Max has family who are buried in Lahiana, they said.

“The past month and a half have been an emotional rollercoaster,” They said. “It has hit me really hard.”

The director of the Creative Arts Living Learning Program, Emily Elkins, spent much of her childhood in Maui.

“It was hard to believe,” she said. “It didn’t seem real for a long time.”

Her 4-year-old daughter continues to ask her daily if Maui is still on fire, she said, bringing back the difficult images of the fire in her mind.

Both she and multiple students we spoke with said they felt helpless watching those images for the first time. Through planning the concert, they’ve been able to find a way to make a difference.

“I hope [attendees] feel joy and experience the joy that is Hawaiian culture,” said Natalie Williams, who is singing at the “Maui Strong” concert.



Part of the way Maxwell is contributing is by making Leis that will be auctioned off. They’ll use the same method their grandmother taught them to use years ago.

“It feels like a part of me whenever I make them,” Maxwell said.

