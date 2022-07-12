Watch Now
News

Actions

Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers

Russia Ukraine War Aid Package
Sgt. Robert Whitlow/AP
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, assist with unloading humanitarian goods in support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in preparation of potential evacuees from Ukraine at the G2A Arena in Jasionka, Poland, on Feb. 25, 2022. (Sgt. Robert Whitlow/U.S. Army via AP, File)
Russia Ukraine War Aid Package
Posted at 2:13 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 14:13:05-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine is getting an additional $1.7 billion in assistance from the U.S. government and the World Bank.

The funds being provided Tuesday are to pay the salaries of Ukraine's beleaguered health care workers and provide other essential services.

The money from the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Treasury Department and the World Bank is meant to ease the acute budget deficit caused by Russia's invasion.

Many medical staffers have left Ukraine, some hospitals have shut down and other hospitals have been bombed. The health workers who remain in Ukraine do their jobs under dire circumstances.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!