UK’S DanceBlue Dance Marathon raises record $1.65 million in 2023, tops $21 million overall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The DanceBlue Dance Marathon at the University of Kentucky raised a whopping $1.65 million dollars in 2023, setting a new one-year record while also topping the $20 million dollar overall milestone since the event was first held in 2006.

Participating students had to stay awake and standing for a complete 24 hours on the floor of UK’s Memorial Coliseum. It comes after a year of fundraising.

The specific number raised is $1,650,857.26 in 2023. Since 2006, $21,394,513 has been raised.

The money goes to supporting kids and their families at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic. They focus on providing care to kids with cancer and blood disorders.

“There are just so many we wouldn't be able to provide if it wasn't for the DanceBlue funds that are raised here today,” said Program Coordinator Erika Abernathy.

The money goes to research initiatives, infrastructure improvement, as well as providing a number of wraparound services, she said. The funds allow them to do things like pay for gas cards, meal vouchers, and hotels, all allowing patients to come in from out of town.

Years ago, she was one of the dancers. Now, she’s come full circle - able to see on a daily basis the good the students do.

“Its honestly hard to describe,” Abernathy said. “When I was a student at UK this is where my family was, this is where I poured my heart and soul, and so to be on the other side - I have said a lot since I started my position that I feel like I’m working with my heroes.”

Those heroes - the nurses, doctors and clinic staff who translate the money raised into lives saved.

