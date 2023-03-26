UK's DanceBlue marathon is underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky's 18th annual 24-hour dance marathon kicked off with over 600 participants.

DanceBlue Organizer Madi Guay said it's one of their biggest yet.

"Everyone is going to stay here and stay up for 24 hours," said Guay.

This is so everyone can stand in solidarity for those battling childhood cancer.

The money raised from the event will go towards DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

2022's event brought in over $1 million.

In 2023 they're hoping to break that record.

"It's so special to see students come together for just one cause," said Guay.

And students are certainly locked in, which alumni and longtime marathon participant John Lampe said they'll need.

"I think what really matters is just persevering through it. Everybody says something different. Their weak spots might be 2 AM for some it might be 5 AM but just finding the strides to keep going and stay on your feet for 24 hours," said Lampe.

A day of dance to give kids more days of hope.

