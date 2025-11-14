Unattended candle causes mobile home fire in Campbellsville, officials report

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville firefighters responded to a mobile home fire caused by an unattended candle, with two residents transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Campbellsville Fire and Rescue says they were dispatched to reports of a working mobile home fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, searched for occupants, and provided overhaul operations. During the initial response, a report of a victim inside prompted a second alarm and a mutual aid response. However, officials say that the report was determined to be inaccurate, and all occupants were outside the structure.

Officials say an unattended candle caused the fire. Campbellsville Taylor County EMS transported two people for minor smoke inhalation.