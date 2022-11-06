Watch Now
Unbeaten Flightline retires, will begin breeding career

Darron Cummings/AP
Flavien Prat poses in the winner's circle after riding Flightline to victory during the Breeders' Cup Classic raceat the Keenelend Race Course, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 5:10 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 17:16:49-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Unbeaten Flightline has been retired and will stand at stud after completing a dominant career.

His last win was Saturday’s runaway victory in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland.

Lane’s End Farms announced that the son of Tapit will begin his breeding career next year at the farm in Versailles, Kentucky.

A stud fee has yet to be determined.

A 2.5% fractional interest in Flightline will be auctioned on Monday at Keeneland.

The 4-year-old bay colt won the 1¼-mile Classic by a record 8¼ lengths as the 2-5 favorite to cap a 6-0 thoroughbred career.

