'Undesign the Redline' exhibit announced at Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s Public Library announced it's opening a new exhibit, "Undesign the Redline." It will look at redlining —- a practice used to limit or keep people from living in certain areas of town, usually based on race or ethnicity.

In her remarks, Heather Dieffenbach, the library’s executive director, shared, "Neighborhoods suffered from less funding for schools, parks, sidewalks, and even public libraries."

City leaders and project partners were at the announcement, and so was Barbara Sutherland. She and a friend, Rona Roberts, started a research project called "Segregated Lexington."

As a part of the exhibit’s events, Sutherland says, "Rona Roberts and I are doing a session; we have a slide show that we do."

Barbara explains that the Castlewood Park neighborhood is an example of one that had restrictive covenants. One local covenant read:

“No part of the property will be sold or leased to any negro, or any organization or association of negroes, nor shall any negro be permitted to occupy said property, except that any owner lessee, have negro servants remain or reside on the premises.”

Project 'FiveThirtyEight' looked at 138 cities that were redlined. They found that most of those areas are still segregated. 'Bankrate' found that redlined areas are still associated with a decline in homeownership, home values, and credit scores.

Sutherland grew up in a segregated neighborhood in California. She moved to Lexington in college. Now, she says she sees how this can separate communities.

She says, “How few neighborhoods were diverse? I don't think I can use the word to say I was cheated, I mean, I made choices about where to live but I think we all lost a great deal by not having a community where we could all live and work together as neighbors."

Sutherland hopes this exhibit will show people how the past still has an effect on the future, and inspire them to want a change for their community.

The Undesign the Redline exhibit will open on September 22 at the Central Lexington Public Library in downtown Lexington. Each of the other five branches will also host events in September and October.

