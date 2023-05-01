'Unfathomable': Mother mourns 14-year-old killed by truck in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 14-year-old who a truck struck in Winchester Saturday night had endless opportunities ahead of him.

As a high school freshman, Jonathan Bridgeman was already a nationally-ranked Rubik's cube competitor, a taekwondo black belt, a civil air patrol cadet, along with playing violin and acting in dramas. He’s done it all while maintaining straight As, according to his mom.

“It’s horrible, it’s unfathomable,” Hallee Bridgeman said about the sudden loss of her son. “I haven't processed it. It doesn't feel real yet.”

Jeb, as he’s often called by family and friends, was walking home from Walmart around 9 p.m. Saturday when the truck struck him, his mom said.

The crash took place at Bypass Road and Redwing Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Winchester Police are investigating.

While there are many things they don’t know about the crash, it’s what they do know about their son they are eager to share.

Video the family shared with LEX 18 shows Jeb solving a Rubik's cube while repeating 100 digits of pi - all in just 30 seconds.

"That was his brain, his brain was phenomenal, so creative,” Bridgeman said. “An incredible human being, he was so smart and anything he tackled, he perfected.”

He aspired to be an actor.

His parents both publish books - his mom has a book on USA Today’s Bestseller list.

The Christian writing community has already started mobilizing to support the family. It’s come in the form of donations and prayers, said John Michael. The family helped him publish a book of his own.

“It’s really impressive, it's not just 'oh see something in the news,' they're all just jumping in to find ways to show support,” Michael said.

Their local congregation created a meal train.

“It affirms to us how special our son was and how many lives he’s touched,” Bridgeman said.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday.

The Civil Air Patrol Kentucky Wing, where Jeb was a cadet, is supporting his squadron through their chaplain corps, a spokesperson said.

"Civil Air Patrol Kentucky Wing is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of cadet Jeb Bridgeman,” said public affairs officer Captain Tiffany Boren. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bridgeman family and their support system as they walk through this devastating loss.”

