Union College remembers dual-athlete, her impact on campus

Union College player dies in swimming accident
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 18:04:34-04

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Union college campus mourns the loss of 19-year-old Madison Taylor.

Administrators said Taylor always made a big impact on her peers.

"Her passing has left a big hole in a lot of hearts here on campus," said Dean of Students James Becknell.

Taylor died on Memorial Day while swimming at Watts Bar Lake in Rhea County, Tennessee.

The dual-athlete made a name for herself on the basketball court and the track team.

Teammates of Taylor's told LEX18 she was a great teammate and an even better friend.

"I reached out to a lot of her teammates so far, and they're devastated, they're heartbroken," said Becknell.

Taylor was also known for her work inside the classroom, earning high grades and participating in several student activities.

"Madison really exemplified all of the qualities that we want in our students," said Becknell.

Fundraisers set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for her funeral expenses. If you want to donate, you can visit this link: Madison Taylor Memorial Fund Campaign

