Union woman wins $140,000 from Kentucky Lottery app

UNION, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Union woman has won $140,000 after playing the Emoti Collect Vacation Riches game on the Kentucky Lottery app.

According to lottery officials, Hanna Turner added $100 to her lottery account from her phone when she wagered $20 on the game.

On her last spin of the game, she saw that she had won the big prize of $140,000.

Turner received a check for $100,100 after taxes from lottery headquarters Monday.

She told officials she plans to pay off her student loans and attend a Morgan Wallen concert in the fall.