University of Kentucky faculty issue no-confidence vote in school president over policy change

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky senate has issued a vote of no confidence in President Eli Capilouto, but the school's Board of Trustees issued a statement afterward saying it “unequivocally supports” him.

The faculty entity took the symbolic vote on Monday after the Board of Trustees decided last month to change the role of the senate from one that makes policy to one that advises, news outlets reported. The resolution says the revisions call into question Capilouto’s ability to lead and it “advises the board to redo the process of shared governance reforms.”

The vote doesn’t necessarily result in action, but is symbolic of the faculty’s lack of trust in leadership.

UK Board of Trustees Chair E. Britt Brockman said the board directed Capilouto to examine the school’s regulations with a focus on more responsiveness.

“After months of inclusive dialogue on our campus, President Capilouto presented a revised set of governing principles that streamline the rules and clarify responsibilities, creating more avenues for greater involvement and collaboration among students, faculty and staff,” the statement said, adding that the board overwhelming supports the process and the president’s leadership.

DeShana Collett, chair of the senate council, said the vote was about a process that left faculty feeling ignored.

“This was a big move for the senate, and it wasn’t taken lightly,” Collett said.

Capilouto said in a statement after the vote that he understands the concerns and will continue to work with the campus community on the regulations.

“Moving forward, my hope is that we will come together,” he said.

The Board of Trustees is scheduled to take a final vote on the governance changes in June.

