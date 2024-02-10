Watch Now
News

Actions

University of Kentucky Healthcare to host 16-week 'STEPS' program to become EMT

university of kentucky.jpg
Mark Cornelison/Mark Cornelison
View of campus from Central Bank building on Wednesday April 25, 2017. Photo by Mark Cornelison | UKphoto
university of kentucky.jpg
Posted at 6:16 PM, Feb 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-10 18:16:07-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky HealthCare is gearing up to host a 16-week program to help you become a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Participants of the program will receive $15 an hour during scheduled classroom, clinical and ride-along instruction time. In addition, the cost of educational materials and training will be covered, according to a release.

Those who are interested can apply for the program on the UK jobs website. Accepted applicants will be hired as STEPS employees for the duration of the program, the release states.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18