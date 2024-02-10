University of Kentucky Healthcare to host 16-week 'STEPS' program to become EMT

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky HealthCare is gearing up to host a 16-week program to help you become a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).

Participants of the program will receive $15 an hour during scheduled classroom, clinical and ride-along instruction time. In addition, the cost of educational materials and training will be covered, according to a release.

Those who are interested can apply for the program on the UK jobs website. Accepted applicants will be hired as STEPS employees for the duration of the program, the release states.