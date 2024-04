LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky announced that in-person classes at or after 12:30 p.m. have been canceled due to the second round of severe weather this afternoon.

According to UK, on-campus employees will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. except for designated Plan B.

UK HealthCare hospitals will remain open.

For more information, visit UK Alerts | University of Kentucky (uky.edu).