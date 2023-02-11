University of Kentucky makes naloxone readily available across campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new lifesaving device is now readily available on University of Kentucky's campus.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is in 60 locations across campus. The nasal spray has proven to save lives as an overdose reversal drug.

It can be found in residence halls, the student center, event venues, and even classrooms.

Educators say these "Nalox-Boxes" are part of a grant awarded last summer to combat rising overdose deaths nationwide.

"I want to do everything I can to protect members of both the UK community, students in particular, but others around campus — and that may come onto campus for events and those kinds of things," says Associate Vice President for Student Wellbeing Corrine Williams.

The devices are easy to use and a training course is offered to students.

If you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose, call 911 and administer naloxone if available.