University of Kentucky Police investigation leads to arrest of sexual assault suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Saturday, the University of Kentucky says that an arrest has been made in a UK police sexual assault investigation. 21-year-old Saif Al-Khafaji of Louisville was arrested Saturday evening by the Louisville Airport Police on a warrant from Fayette County.

Al-Khafaji is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree indecent exposure.

On November 15 University of Kentucky Police released a crime bulletin after a report of sexual assault that reports say happened on November 10, while the victim was walking near Rose Street and Euclid Avenue.

As a part of its investigation UK Police say they were able to connect the suspect to another report of indecent exposure based on the victim's description. The suspect was identified with the use of security cameras on campus.

Members of the University of Kentucky community that are victims of sexual assault are asked call the UK Police Special Victims Unit at 859-257-8573 to speak with an advocate.