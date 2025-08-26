University of Kentucky president discusses vision for 2025-26 on 'Behind the Blue' podcast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto, who is now in his 15th academic year, discussed the vision for 2025-26 on the "Behind the Blue" podcast.

On the podcast, Capilouto confirmed that UK is expecting another record enrollment year with students from all 120 Kentucky counties, all 50 states, and 100 countries.

Capilouto revealed that UK has invested $7 billion in campus infrastructure, adding millions of square feet and nearly 7,000 residence hall beds.

In addition, he mentioned that UK's healthcare facilities are "busting at the seams" with hospital discharges increasing from 44,000 to 77,000 annually and that a new 500,000 square foot cancer and ambulatory care facility is under construction.

Capilouto added that the Gatton Foundation provided a $100 million gift, part of which is funding a new agricultural research science teaching facility.

Further, he noted that federal policy changes will significantly reduce UK's Medicaid reimbursements beginning in two years, which forces the university to find efficiencies and cost savings now.

Capilouto said that UK has developed a new partnership network, including entities from Pikeville Medical Center to Transylvania University, to advance Kentucky's health outcomes collectively.

He acknowledged that there are "challenges and uncertainty" on campus due to "state and federal policy changes" and mentioned responding to "executive orders or letters" that "come quickly."

Capilouto detailed that UK is implementing "shared services" over the next 12 to 18 months, which includes partnerships with Morehead and Ashland campuses, to find efficiencies and cost savings.

