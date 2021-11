LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild has teamed up with Castle & Key Distillery to release a new whiskey.

The spirit is called "Un-told Story of Kentucky Whiskey, Chapter 1" and all proceeds from sales will support the Castle & Key Scholarship fund.

The scholarship was created to promote diversity and inclusion in the distilling industry.

The special release was held on Saturday in Lexington, and Governor Andy Beshear and Mayor Linda Gorton were among those at the event.