Upcoming Lexington event offers second-chance employment, expungement help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced an upcoming event aimed at offering second-chance employment for more people in the city.

Coming up at the end of October, the Clean Slate Expungement Clinic and Conference is happening again this year in Lexington.

"This event is focused directly on helping many residents of our community overcome barriers to employment, housing, and education," said Mayor Gorton.

The clinic and conference provide information and support to people who have a criminal record, who have misdemeanors and non-violent felonies on their records.

"Expungement of criminal records is not a new idea. It's been around a long time and continues to be reformed," said Mayor Gorton.

Kentucky state law has expanded to include more criminal convictions that can be expunged from records.

Tiffany Brown leads the charge of organizing the event. To date, Clean Slate Lexington has helped nearly 1,000 people with expungement assistance.

Organizers hope business leaders in the area will learn how they can be part of the plans too.

"If you're an employer in the area, we encourage you to participate in this conference and also to become a vendor to showcase job openings at your company, " said Carla Blanton of Commerce Lexington.

The event will happen on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Central Bank Center in Lexington.

For more information, click here.