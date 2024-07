LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — US 27 in Garrard County is currently shut down due to a crash.

Bluegrass 911 reports the crash happened near Rogers Road in Lancaster.

The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time and officials ask to avoid the area.

