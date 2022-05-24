Watch
US 27 North at KY 169 reopens after vehicle crash

Posted at 6:23 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 08:04:18-04

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: US 27 Northbound at KY 169 is back open following a crash Tuesday morning.

The road shut down around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday due to a vehicle crash involving a road construction crew worker, according to Nicholasville Police.

According to officials, a construction worker was picking up cones at the end of his shift when he was hit by a pickup truck. Sgt. Kevin Grimes says the construction worker is critically injured and was taken to UK Hospital.

The truck also hit a car with a woman inside and she was taken to the hospital out of precaution. We are told the driver of the truck is cooperating with police.

