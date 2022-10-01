US women win fourth straight gold at World Cup, top China

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 to win its fourth consecutive gold medal at the women’s World Cup.

This was one of the most dominant teams in the Americans’ storied history in the World Cup that now has won 11 gold medals.

They now have won four straight gold medals for the first-time ever.

This was also the biggest win in a gold-medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins that the Americans had done twice.

China won its first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took the silver and is a rising power in women’s basketball.