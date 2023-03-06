Utility crews from 11 states helping restore power in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials from the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives say that utility crews from 11 different states have joined efforts to restore power across Kentucky.

Crews from Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia have all arrived to help. Officials say about 475 personnel have come from more than 60 sister co-ops.

The co-ops reported more than 600 broken utility poles and thousands of downed power lines across 117 counties.

“Though co-ops have made steady progress restoring nearly 90 percent of the outages since Friday, this last 10 percent will likely be the most challenging and time-consuming,” said Chris Perry, president and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. “Co-op staff take these outages personally and share the urgency of co-op members to restore service as quickly as possible. The messages of support from the membership are so encouraging.”

