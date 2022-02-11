Utility workers and Kentucky American Water reach an agreement ahead of strike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Utility Workers at Kentucky American Water originally planned a strike for Friday evening but called it off because an agreement was met.

“We are very pleased with this development. We know our value, and this tentative agreement acknowledges and respects that value. We know the company came back to the table because we stood strong and stood together. We are proud to be union members serving the Lexington area every day, and we’re proud to be a part of NCFO 32BJ,” said James Kinder.

Kinder has worked for Kentucky American Water for 10 years, is a union steward, and served on the union negotiations team.

Union members are holding a ratification vote today.

Union members of the National Conference of Firemen & Oilers Chapter 320, SEIU 32BJ had planned to strike because of the unaddressed filed labor practice charges.

The four charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

Community supporters and utility workers still plan to rally at 5 p.m.