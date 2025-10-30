Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Vacant home on Coppers Creek Road in Clay City destroyed by fire

CLAY CITY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vacant home on Coppers Creek Road in Clay City was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded around 7:10 a.m. to find the one-story wooden structure already fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Crews from Clay City, Stanton, Middle Fork, and Hargett fire departments worked together to contain the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

