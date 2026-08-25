Valvoline Global to move headquarters to Cincinnati; Lexington to become Americas hub

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Valvoline Global Operations announced Monday that it will establish a new global headquarters in downtown Cincinnati while maintaining a significant presence in Lexington, which will become the company’s hub for operations across the Americas.

The lubricant company said it plans to locate its new headquarters at 312 Elm St. in Cincinnati, where it will renovate approximately 50,000 square feet of office space designed to accommodate up to 120 employees. The move places executive leadership and global functions near the company’s largest production facility and is intended to support continued growth.

Valvoline said more than 400 employees will remain in Lexington, focusing on operations throughout the United States, Canada and Latin America. The company described Kentucky as a critical part of its business and said Lexington will serve as its central Americas hub.

“Expanding our presence in Cincinnati and creating our Americas Hub in Lexington provides the space for our teams to better collaborate, innovate and operate more effectively,” President and CEO Jamal Muashsher said in a statement.

According to the company, its workforce has grown by nearly 20% over the past three years. Multiple locations were considered before Cincinnati was selected for the new headquarters.

Valvoline said renovations and the transition will take place over the coming months, with the new headquarters expected to open in the spring of 2027.