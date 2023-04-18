Vandals damage buses used for Meals on Wheels, transporting seniors

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple buses used by a Boyle County organization that supports seniors and special needs were damaged by an unknown group.

Windows in the buses were shattered by bricks. A thin layer of powder left by a fire extinguisher is covering the floor.

“Just complete and utter disappointment,” said A Gathering Place executive director, Ben Guerrant. “It's heartbreaking to know someone thought it necessary to come and destroy some property that is so important to the seniors in this community.”

The buses are used to deliver 43,000 meals in an expected calendar year as part of a Meals on Wheels program in Danville, Guerrant said.

“It’s horrible, it doesn’t make any sense,” Rita Finke said.

Finke, who is deaf, is one of the people who is helped by the wheelchair-accessible buses. They help to transport her husband Arlen, who has dementia and can no longer walk.

LEX 18

“They provide free bus service and they come and pick him up and take him home,” Finke said. “So today we’re not able to go for lunch.”

Usually, the bus takes them three times a week to the center for lunch. Buses take seniors to everyday activities like the grocery store, a doctor, or a pharmacy.

Guerrant said police, who are investigating, believe a group of kids are responsible based on a small footprint they found in one of the buses.

They were able to get food delivered on Monday thanks to their volunteers, but he said it is not sustainable.

They would appreciate donations and more volunteers.

You can donate at this link: A Gathering Place

For more on how to help, you can email Guerrant at Ben@agatheringplace.org