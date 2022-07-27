Vandals decapitate Lexarts Horse-mania statue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities are looking for two people seen on video vandalizing a LexArts Horse-mania statue.

Leaving the art piece, headless and with a severed hoof.

"We're asking people to not do this," said LexArts president Ame Sweetall.

The damaged statue was hand-painted by students at Julius Marks Elementary.

The horse was originally at the corner of Vine and Mill street. A nearby camera spotted two males repeatedly kicking the horse Sunday around 2:45 AM. The footage was handed over to authorities, but Sweetall said it's been hard to make out the people in the video.

"To get the horse made it costs us several thousand dollars just to buy the statue and get all the parts made," Sweetall explained.

This is not the first time a statue has been mistreated.

In June, a picture showed someone riding one of the statues.

While Sweetall knows the pieces will attract attention, she said this incident is galloping into new territory.

"There were people who actually set out to damage the horse, and they did," Sweetall said.

If you know the people responsible, please reach out to Lexington Police Department.