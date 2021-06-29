Watch
Vandals deface Breonna Taylor, George Floyd mural in Louisville

Breonna Taylor and George Floyd murals vandalized
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 13:02:15-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — Vandals targeted a large mural honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Louisville Thursday.

A worker said security video shows two people at the wall, which was found splattered with blue paint, at about 1:30 a.m. She said one person on video used a spray gun while the other kept watch.

The name "Patriot Front" was also found written several times across the wall.

There is no additional word on any suspects or charges.

The vandalism comes weeks after another mural of Taylor, on a basketball court, was defaced with tire marks.

