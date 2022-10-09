Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip are describing the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others outside a casino that left two people dead and six injured.

Police arrested 32-year-old Yoni Barrios after a short chase blocks from where they say he attacked four showgirls Thursday and ended up stabbing eight people.

Prosecutors say he’ll be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

One of the showgirls who's been released from the hospital told KLAS-TV she couldn't believe what was happening.

She says she started running and yelling, “He has a knife!"