FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — An 83-year-old woman has died following a vehicle collision Thursday morning.

Frankfort police say shortly after 6:00 a.m., officers responded to an accident on Wilkinson Blvd. and Fair Oaks where a vehicle struck a semi-tanker and was lodged under the tank.

The woman was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The FPD Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.