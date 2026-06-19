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Vehicle fire extinguished after crash on South Highway 421 in Manchester

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City of Manchester Fire Department via Facebook
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Posted

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Manchester Fire Department responded late Thursday night to a vehicle fire following a crash on South Highway 421.

According to officials, firefighters were dispatched at approximately 10:33 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident with the vehicle on fire. When crews arrived, they found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

All occupants had self-extricated before firefighters arrived, according to the department, and fled the scene. Crews quickly deployed an attack line to mount an aggressive fire attack, extinguishing the fire and preventing further hazards to the surrounding area.

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