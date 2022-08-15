Vehicle-pedestrian crash on N. Broadway and Loudon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crash occurred right before 6 a.m. Monday on N. Broadway near W. Loudon.

According to the duty commander, preliminary investigation shows a male pedestrian was crossing outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The driver of the car stopped.

Lexington police say no charges are pending for the driver at this time.

The crash reconstruction unit is on scene.

Inbound lanes between 7th Street and W Loudon are closed but outbound lanes should be open.