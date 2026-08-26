Versailles Fire Chief named Kentucky Fire Chief of the Year

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Versailles Fire Chief T.A. Rankin has been named Fire Chief of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs, according to Woodford County Judge-Executive James Kay.

Kay announced the honor in a social media post, praising Rankin's leadership and service to the community.

"Chief Rankin always shows up, steps up and leads from the front," Kay said.

According to Kay, Rankin has led emergency responses during several major incidents in Woodford County, including the Wilson's Pool Room fire in downtown Versailles, flooding in April 2025 and the Macy Avenue fire.

Kay also credited Rankin with advancing fire safety efforts in the community while supporting firefighters and their families.

"Chief Rankin is dedicated to our community through and through," Kay wrote. "Born and raised here, he loves Versailles and Woodford County deeply."

Rankin serves as chief of the Versailles Fire Department and has been recognized for his leadership, emergency response efforts and commitment to the community.

Kay also thanked Rankin's wife, Sarah, and their children, saying their support and sacrifice helped make the achievement possible.

The Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs presents awards annually to recognize outstanding leadership and service among fire service professionals across the state.

