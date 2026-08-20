Versailles named finalist in Hallmark's 'Merriest Christmas Town' contest

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A Central Kentucky community is getting national recognition for its holiday spirit.

Versailles has been named one of 25 finalists in Hallmark Channel's "Merriest Christmas Towns" contest, an initiative celebrating communities known for their festive traditions and strong community spirit.

According to Hallmark, the finalists were selected based on their holiday traditions, neighborhood charm, goodwill and commitment to bringing people together during the Christmas season.

All 25 communities have been officially recognized as Hallmark Christmas Towns. One grand prize winner will earn the opportunity to serve as the filming location for a future Hallmark original movie.

Online voting is now underway and runs through Sept. 4. Supporters can cast one vote per day to help determine the winner.

People can learn more about the contest and vote by visiting Hallmark's Merriest Christmas Town's website at this link.