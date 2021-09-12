Veteran: 9/12/01 is when our country began to come together as one

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As we remember the attacks on Sept. 11 20 years ago, Sunday is also an important day.

September 12 is when we continue to see America come together as one in a time when we needed it most.

We remember the images, videos, and destruction from 9/11. We also remember the impact on our country's history. Now that the war in Afghanistan has come to an end, veterans across the country often have questions.

Jeremy Harrell from The Veteran's Club says veterans might wonder if their service mattered and if it had an impact.

"Personally I do know that there was a lot of progress made and that's something that me personally, and us as an organization have reminded these veterans is that you absolutely made a difference," Harrell said. "You absolutely did bring some progression into that country."

On Sept. 12, the day after the attacks, we started to see more compassion and love across the country.

"One of the things I love about September 12th, 2001 is that we began as a country to unify," Harrell said.

Harrell urges us to remember this love and compassion that we saw 20 years ago.

"Don't forget what it looks like when we as a country come together and do what we can to support one another," he said.

Harrell says while, of course, it is difficult to look at the sadness from the attacks, it taught us something.

"We all remember the saddened and devastation, and that should be fuel to our fire internally to go out and be better for one another. To be better Americans," he said.