Veterans are trying to bring a VFW to Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Veterans of Foreign Warfare, known as VFW, are there to help those who have served in our military. VFW is a place where veterans can connect, relate to one another, and be around people who understand them.

State Commander Bruce Ashley works at the Department of Kentucky VFW and has served as a combat engineer for over 14 years in the military. After his service, he wanted to keep helping out military veterans.

Recently, veterans approached him about a potential VFW in Berea. Commander Ashley knows there are a lot of veterans who want a place where they can be with other veterans.

Now, Ashley is trying to bring a VFW to Berea. His goal is to have one this fall, but he has to overcome several challenges, such as finding at least 25 members, fundraising, and finding a place for the VFW.

Only combat service veterans or those stationed in a hostile environment are eligible to join the VFW. Bruce Ashley won't be alone. The Berea American Legion is helping out in a joint effort to bring a VFW to the city because they share the same goal.

The Berea American Legion "Work for the same purpose. Work for veterans," said Ashley, "We will accomplish our goal as a VFW. We will accomplish our goal."

With no VFW in Berea, veterans around the city will have to travel to Richmond or Mount Vernon. To be with others with whom they can relate and connect. Ashley knows there is a lot of work to be done but is aware of the importance of having a VFW for his brothers and sisters in arms.

"They miss the camaraderie of being around soldiers. When you come out of the military," said Ashley. "You don't have the camaraderie you had when you were in there. So, they look for somewhere they can go to be with other veterans."

Ashley expresses that only one group can genuinely understand what a veteran goes through, and that is another veteran.

If you are interested in joining the VFW, visit here.