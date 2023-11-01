Veteran's Club founder pleads not guilty to allegations of improperly taking VA benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The founder of the Veteran's Club has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he improperly took VA benefits.

Jeremy Harrell founded the non-profit in 2019. Its purpose is to provide services to veterans. A veteran himself, he's accused of improperly taking more than $100,000 in benefits.

Harrell was previously indicted by a federal grand jury. According to the indictment, Harrell served in the U.S. Army from February 2003 through April 2004. The indictment states he began receiving benefits in 2011 and part of the agreement is that he had to inform the VA if he returned to work. Harrell founded the Veteran's Club in 2019. The indictment says he served as CEO and founder in a "volunteer capacity," meaning he assumed the role without receiving a salary or monetary compensation and personally and actively worked in excess of 40 hours a week.

On Wednesday, the judge ordered Harrell not to leave the Commonwealth of Kentucky and not to have any contact with potential witnesses or victims.

"Number one, we deny that there's any victims in this case," said Harrell's attorney, Patrick Renn. "As to potential witnesses, it could just about be anybody so it really is unfair to say that he can't have contact potential witnesses who are unnamed at this point, but obviously we are going to abide by any conditions that are set by the court."

The judge also told Harrell he cannot possess any firearms and cannot make financial transactions over $10,000 without notifying his probation officer. He must also give a DNA sample and drug test if asked.

As for Harrell's role with the Veteran's Club, Renn says:

"There isn't any reason whatsoever for him to step down at this point and the court did not ask him to do so, nor did Assistant United States Attorney, but whether he decides to do that so he can fully devote his time to preparing his defense, that will be up to him and that will be decided at another date."

Harrell is due back in court on January 2, 2024.

"The government will be providing to us the discovery of the documents they believe support the allegations," Renn added. "We will have the opportunity to review those."

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.