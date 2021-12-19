Veterans honored by Wreaths Across America

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wreaths Across America was at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Jessamine County on Saturday for a ceremony to honor the veterans who are buried there.

Remembrance wreaths were laid on the veterans' graves, and each name was read aloud.

It's a ceremony meant to remember the fallen, honor all who serve and teach the value of freedom.

A volunteer tells us her brother is buried at Camp Nelson, but for her, this ceremony goes beyond a personal family connection.

"We do this to recognize them, and we're kind of doing that for them. And to also honor their families, and what they've sacrificed by having a military family member," said Carol Bates, a volunteer.

Nearly 17,000 wreaths were sponsored this year which was more than three percent past the organization's goal.