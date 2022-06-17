Victim calls for community support after surviving shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A victim of gun violence wants to start a conversation about supporting people after they experience tragedy.

Sarah, who is using a fake name to protect her identity recounted the day that changed her life forever.

"The car pulled up beside us and was like 'pow, pow, pow" I don't even know how many shots it was. We were just driving, and after it happens you don't realize you are shot," she said.

Sarah took two bullets to her lower body and suffered several broken bones that day.

She is currently using a walker while she recovers. But she said the new challenges she faces go far beyond her physical injuries.

"There is no help for me. My car is gone and that's how I worked. My boyfriend is on social security. How and I going to work I don't have a vehicle."

As gun violence continues to rise in Lexington, Sarah said although the police have been helpful, there are few resources to help victims manage once tragedy strikes.

"I wasn't bad to anybody. I wasn't bothering anybody. And I could've been killed, and I understand that. But I'm just so... What do I do now who is going to help me?"

On top of mounting medical debt, Sarah she'll need help doing basic things around the house for the next several months.

"Coming in and cleaning when you can't do it, coming in and cooking, helping make the house payment or car payment. Just to get you back started."

Looking toward the future, Sarah encourages the community to find more direct ways to help survivors.

Lexington police are still investigating the shooting of Sarah and one other person.