Victims of Floyd County shooting identified, returning to Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified.

Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen.

Drago, a K9 with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office was also shot and killed.

The City of Prestonburg posted on Facebook saying they are returning from Frankfort.

Kentucky State Police have stated that four other law enforcement officers have received injuries, three of which remain in the hospital. One of the officers is in critical condition, two officers are in stable condition, and one officer was treated and released.

Additionally, one civilian was injured during the incident and is receiving medical care at a hospital, according to KSP.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.