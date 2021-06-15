Video shows adults involved in fight during Eastern Kentucky Little League game

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Little League Championship game in Eastern Kentucky took a turn after parents and coaches were seen fighting with each other, and some could potentially face charges for it.

Videos posted on Facebook show dozens of adults on the baseball field, including some that are heard cursing at each other.

"It's really sad these kids that played hard all season and put their hearts on that field didn't get to finish their championship game because 'adults' wanted to act like this at a T-ball game," wrote one woman on Facebook, who posted a video of what happened.

"This is so sad," wrote another Facebook user.

The City of Stanton Police Department says they're aware of the incident and working to understand what led up to it. Sergeant Ian Morton with the Stanton Police Department says they're gathering video evidence and witness statements. They will then decide if it needs to go to the county attorney.

"What happened in the Little League Championship yesterday evening was obviously regrettable," said Steve Randall, one of the Little League coaches. "It goes without saying that mistakes were made and it’s not a good overall representation of what we stand for. We're there to set a good example for the kids but as humans, we all fall short sometimes. Heated exchanges, whether right or wrong, sometimes happen but at no point is it advisable for irate spectators to enter the field of play. It creates an escalated environment that can become unsafe for children, and they should be our number one priority. From this point forward I plan to continue to be a servant of the community, working for the growth of our kids and in myself as a person as well. We will learn from our mistakes and move forward."

If you have any information on what happened, contact the City of Stanton Police Department's Facebook page or the Powell County Dispatch Center at (606) 663-4116.

You can also submit videos and accounts of what happened here.