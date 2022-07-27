Watch Now
Video shows wrong-way driver on I-75 in Laurel County prior to crash that killed three people

The Laurel County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video of the pickup that went the wrong-way on I-75 Monday night.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jul 27, 2022
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance video of the pickup that went the wrong way on I-75 Monday night, leading to a head-on crash that killed three people.

Police say the driver of that truck, 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California, was badly injured but is expected to survive, but the three people in the car that was hit were killed. They've been identified as Deshawn Lowe, Aliyah Dukes, and Kevin Criglear, all from the Chicago area.

Poore is in custody at UK Hospital.

