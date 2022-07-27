LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Department has released surveillance video of the pickup that went the wrong way on I-75 Monday night, leading to a head-on crash that killed three people.

Laurel County crash

Police say the driver of that truck, 21-year-old Joshua Poore of Clovis, California, was badly injured but is expected to survive, but the three people in the car that was hit were killed. They've been identified as Deshawn Lowe, Aliyah Dukes, and Kevin Criglear, all from the Chicago area.

Poore is in custody at UK Hospital.