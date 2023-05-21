Vintage car show brings back memories for assisted living residents

NICHOLASVILLE, KY. (LEX 18) — Cedarhurst Senior Living brought vintage cars to residents for a trip back in time on Saturday.

The car show brought back memories of childhood for many residents as they toured the hot rods.

The event was part of the facility's goal of creating a little extra fun every month.

"Our goal was to really just make the community aware of who we are, but also have a fun event for our residents to enjoy some of the cars they grew up with, such as the '88 Novo behind me. Beautiful car. There's the Bronco that's also here. We also have a staff member who put her own vehicle in the show as well," said Will Naylor, life enrichment director at the center.

If you have an idea for a fun event, Cedarhurst suggests calling their front desk at (859) 724-6722.